TMC's 'Bahubali' Neta Who Popularised 'Khela Hobe' Slogan: Mamata's Birbhum Man Anubrata Mondal Summoned in Cattle Smuggling Case

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal informed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday that he would be unable to appear before it in connection with its investigation into a cattle smuggling case.

Mondal, party’s Birbhum district president, is understood to have sent an email expressing his inability to appear before the central probe agency, due to a medical check-up.

Anubrata Mondal, known as the “Bahubali” leader of TMC in Birbhum, is the founding member of the party in the district and is a close aide of CM Mamata Banerjee. Mondal is fondly called “Kesto da” by his supporters, and, locals say nothing can happen in Birbhum without his nod.

The controversial TMC leader suffers from hypoxia for which he carries oxygen with him.

Mondal, Controversy’s Favourite Child

During the 2013 panchayat elections, Mondal openly directed his workers to hurl bombs at houses of independent candidates. A person named Hridoy Ghosh had died post Mondal’s direction to the TMC workers, which the opposition claimed was a result of fall out of Mondal’s comments.

Anubrata Mondal had also said that houses of those who disturb the TMC will be attacked at night.

Mondal has been monitored several times during election by court with special officers appointed to keep an eye on him.

Mondal popularised the political slogan “khela hobe” which dominated the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election which saw the TMC defeating the BJP.

Anubrata Mondal has already been quizzed by CBI is post poll violence case and the agency now wants to grill him in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

Mondal’s bodyguard, Segal Hussain, has been arrested and more than Rs 100 crore worth of properties has been found to be linked to him.

The CBI has submitted supplementary chargesheet in the cattle smuggling case in which Segal Hussain along with a few other important names has been mentioned.

Anubrata Mondal was hospitalised for long the last time CBI had called him for questioning. This time, Bengal government-run SSKM hospital has declared that his hospitalisation is not required. On Monday, when he went for check up, locals at the hospital shouted “chor chor”.

Anubrata has been again summoned by the CBI on August 10. There, however, is no clarity as yet if the TMC leader will appear before the central probe agency.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here