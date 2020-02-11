Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

TMC's Mahua Moitra and Congress' Manish Tewari Included in Parliamentary Panel on Data Protection Bill

Moitra and Tewari will replace Saugata Roy (TMC) and Jothi Mani (Congress) in the Committee, which has members from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

PTI

Updated:February 11, 2020, 5:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
TMC's Mahua Moitra and Congress' Manish Tewari Included in Parliamentary Panel on Data Protection Bill
Parliament House (Reuters).

New Delhi: Two members of Lok Sabha were on Tuesday included in the Joint Committee of two Houses on Personal Data Protection Bill.

The government's proposal to include Mahua Moitra of the TMC and Manish Tewari of the Congress in the joint committee was approved by voice vote in the lower house.

Moitra and Tewari will replace Saugata Roy (TMC) and Jothi Mani (Congress) in the Committee, which has members from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"That this House do appoint Mahua Moitra and Manish Tewari to serve as members of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 in the vacancies caused by the resignation of Saugata Roy and S Jothi Mani from the Joint Committee," the resolution read.

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 outlines framework for handling of personal data including its processing by public and private entities. The panel, set up in the Winter session, is likely to submit its report in the last week of the Budget session. The session ends on April 3.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram