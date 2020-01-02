Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

TMC's No-confidence Motion Against Bhatpara Municipality Chairman Sourav Singh Passed

The Trinamool Congress councillors of the BJP-controlled civic body had served a no-confidence notice on chairman Sourav Singh in December.

PTI

Updated:January 2, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
TMC's No-confidence Motion Against Bhatpara Municipality Chairman Sourav Singh Passed
File photo of Bhatpara Municipality chairman and BJP leader Sourav Singh.

Kolkata: The no-confidence motion moved by the Trinamool Congress against Bhatpara Municipality chairman and BJP leader Sourav Singh was passed by a margin of 19-0 in the 35-member civic body on Thursday, a senior minister said.

"A trust vote was held on Thursday morning and we won it by a margin of 19-0. The BJP councillors didn't vote," state Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said.

The Trinamool Congress councillors of the BJP-controlled civic body had served a no-confidence notice on chairman Sourav Singh in December.

The municipality has 35 members but its effective strength is 32.

Reacting to the development, BJP MP of Barrackpore Arjun Singh, under whose constituency the civic body falls, said, "We are seeking legal recourse against the illegal trust vote."

A total of 26 TMC members of the civic body had joined the saffron party after the Lok Sabha elections, and Sourav Singh had become its chairman after winning the trust vote in June last year.

In November last year, the TMC has claimed to have regained the majority in the civic body after 12 of these 26 councillors rejoined the party.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram