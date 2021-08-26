TMC's Nusrat Jahan, Who Made Headlines for 'Live-in' Marriage With Nikhil Jain, Likely to Deliver Baby Today

Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan, who made headlines for her controversial personal life, is hospitalised in Kolkata and likely to deliver her baby on Thursday.

Nusrat had married businessman Nikhil Jain in June 2019. However, reports surfaced that the two had separated. When asked about whether she was getting a divorce, Nusrat had said that their marriage was not legal in India.

In a statement to ANI, she said, “Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, ceremony is invalid. It was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India which didn’t happen. As per court of Law, it’s not marriage but relationship or live-in relationship. Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on ‘separation’, by the media or anybody I am not related to. The alleged marriage is not legal, valid and tenable; and thus, was not a marriage at all in the eye of law."

Jain initially said he didn’t want to comment as the matter is in court. Later, the businessman revealed that he pressed Jahan several times to get their marriage registered in India, but she avoided these requests all the time.

Nusrat’s photos cradling her baby bump went viral as she captioned it, “Kindness changes everything…"

Jain in his statement said that he has had no relation with Nusrat since November 2020. It is also rumoured that Nusrat is in a relationship with BJP leader Yash Dasgupta.

Nusrat left her businessman husband’s flat and returned to her home in Kolkata’s Ballygunge. She also went with Yash to Jaipur and Ajmer Sharif some time ago and their pictures went viral. Amid this, her pregnancy raised curiosity among people.

Nusrat divided her statement into seven points in which she accused Nikhil of mishandling her bank accounts without her knowledge. She also accused him of holding back her belongings, like family jewellery and other assets.

Trouble continues to mount for Nusrat after a complaint was filed against her by BJP MP Sanghamitra Maurya for giving false information in her affidavit in Parliament.

In the letter written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Maurya argues, “In her recent media statement regarding her marital status implies that Nusrat Jahan deliberately provided false information to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, thereby indulging in illegal unethical and immoral conduct. This tantamounts to cheating her electorate by providing deliberate false and misleading information and also bringing bad reputation to Parliament and its honourable MPs.”

“Her media statement regarding her marital status controvert her oath for Lok Sabha membership wherein she took oath as Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain. This effectively renders her membership as non-est in law," the letter further reads.

