TMC's 'One Man One Post' Campaign Divides Party, Theory Makes Social Media Debut

The Trinamool Congress’ ‘one man one post’ campaign adopted on June 5, is turning out to be a cause of the ongoing differences. However, the theory has made a social media debut and is being widely shared by party members.

Party insiders stated that senior leaders are against the theory and since the Kolkata Municipal polls, the differences are out and loud between All Indian General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and a section of senior leaders.

Banerjee first proposed the campaign and it was widely accepted by the party. The differences had an effect on the municipal list as well. Initially party Secretary General Partha Chatterjee declared that no MLA has got a ticket, however, later it was seen that a few MLAs had received tickets.

Amid stark differences among leaders, the campaign paved its way on social media platforms and the young leaders of the party who have been widely supporting the campaign were seen resharing social media posts and pages.

Veteran Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy also supported the campaign and spoke about the theory in the party. Speaking to News18, Saugata Roy said, “This one-man one-post theory is very much acceptable to me because this decentralizes power. Moreover, the burden of all of us reduces, our party has taken the decision so this is good obviously.”

Meanwhile, TMC high command has given municipal poll responsibilities to coordinators, a system that has been in the party before 2020.

