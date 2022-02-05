TMC's 'One Man, One Post' Policy Creating Trouble? Party Goes Back on Kolkata Civic Poll List After Protests

Confusion is aplomb in the Trinamool Congress after the party on Friday released its candidature list for 108 Kolkata municipalities on Friday, which go to polls on February 27. According to Party General Secretary Partha Chatterjee, MLAs and members from families involved in the party have not received a ticket this time. This may be due to the ‘one man, one post’ policy decided upon by the TMC earlier.

Chatterjee, Vice President Subrata Bakshi, Minister Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas and Chandrima Bhattacharya had released the list in a press conference.

The ‘one man, one post’ policy was propogated mainly by National General Secretary and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee. It was aimed at more efficient administration by party members.

After the list was announced, protests were reported from various districts here, and according to sources, some leaders were not made aware of the uploading of the list.

Chatterjee said the current list was not the correct one as it did not have the required signatures, adding that generally, the task of uploading the list is entrusted to IPAC. He said it was not clear who uploaded the list.

The leader said the correct lists have been sent to District presidents. Meanwhile, sources told CNN-News18 that an enquiry will be launched into the matter, which raises questions of a possible miscommunication between the TMC and IPAC.

