TN Announces Rural Civic Polls, Stalin Says Silence on Urban Local Body Election 'Amusing'
Days ago, MK Stalin had accused the ruling AIADMK of 'creating confusions' on matters connected to civic elections. Legal experts will be consulted on the announcement and a decision will be taken.
DMK chief MK Stalin has sought the intervention of the governor and the Higher Education Department to revise the syllabus.
Chennai: The long-awaited elections to rural local bodies in Tamil Nadu will be held in two phases on December 27 and 30, the State Election Commission announced on Monday.
The model code of conduct comes into force immediately in local bodies that go to elections and the poll notification will be issued on December 6, it said. The nominations can be filed from December 6 to December 13 and the scrutiny will be taken up on December 16. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is December 18. The counting of votes will be taken up on January 2.
The poll panel said elections to urban local bodies will be announced separately.
DMK, which has approached the Supreme Court over the civic polls said it was amusing that polls have been announced only for rural civic bodies.
"As regards Tamil Nadu, be it Lok Sabha, Assembly or local bodies, elections have been held in a single phase. However, now, they have announced polls for rural civic bodies alone...this is amusing," DMK chief M K Stalin told reporters at Puducherry.
Days ago, Stalin had accused the ruling AIADMK of "creating confusions" on matters connected to civic elections. Legal experts will be consulted on the announcement and a decision will be taken, he said.
Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner R Palaniswamy said direct elections will be held to 1,18,974 posts in rural local bodies including 12,524 village panchayat presidents and 99,324 village panchayat ward members, 655 district panchayat ward members and 6,471 panchayat union ward members.
Barring polls to village panchayat level posts, elections to posts of ward members of district panchayats and panchayat unions will be party based, he said.
A total of 3.31 crore voters are eligible to vote in rural civic polls of which 1.67 crore are women, 1.64 crore men and 2,277 are third genders.
Voting will be held in as many as 31,698 polling stations in the first phase and 32,092 booths on December 30.
For all rural civic bodies covered under the Melpuram panchayat union in Kanyakumari district, EVMs will be used for polling in 114 polling stations, Palaniswamy said, adding this was a pilot project of the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission.
About 2,33,000 ballot boxes will be used for polling in the rest of polling stations and an IAS officer will be deployed as observer in each of the districts, he said.
Indirect elections will be held on January 11 for posts of president and vice president in district panchayats, panchayat unions and for the posts of vice president of village panchayats.
Last week, the DMK had moved the Supreme Court, seeking a direction to authorities to complete processes, including delimitation ahead of notifying civic polls.
Civic polls in Tamil Nadu were originally slated to be held in October 2016 and the matter later went to court.
Special officers were appointed by the state government to run civic bodies since then.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Shooting in Minus Temp for Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra Impresses Shweta Bachchan
- Did You Know, You Could Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free
- Ranu Mondal Forgets Lyrics of Her Song, Video Goes Viral
- Watch | Messi's Magical Goal Sinks Atletico as Barcelona Go Top of La Liga
- Researchers Develop New Tool to Help Visually Impaired People Enjoy Internet Memes