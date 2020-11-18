TN BJP Chief L Murugan Attempts 'Vetrivel' Yatra Again, Courts Arrest

Tamil Nadu BJP unit president L Murugan was on Wednesday detained by police when he again attempted to take out the 'Vetrivel' yatra from here and was let off later. When Murugan, along with his party office-bearers tried to go on a rally after addressing a public meeting, police took them to a nearby hall, where they were detained.

All of them were released later in the day. Actor Khushbu Sundar, who had recently joined the party, took part in the meeting.

She had earlier escaped unhurt when the car in which she was travelling to the city from Chennai met with an accident.The vehicle was damaged.

Last month, when she tried to visit Chidambaram in Cuddalore district to take part in a protest against the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan over the Manusmriti row, she was detained near Chennai by police. The yatra was against the Karuppar Kootam, a group of atheists who had 'denigrated Kanda Sashti Kavacham,' a hymn in praise of Lord Muruga and to 'expose' the DMK, which according to the BJP, 'lent support' to them.

The state-wide campaign between November 6 and December 6 was banned by the government in view of the coronavirus pandemic. However, BJP leaders repeatedly have attempted to take out the yatra after organising public meetings in multiple locations, including Tiruttani, Chennai and Villupuram.

The public meeting and bid to take out the rally today from here was in continuation of the 'Vetrivel' or 'Vel' yatra (Vel, refers to a spear like weapon, that is traditionally associated with Lord Muruga) campaign of the saffron party in Tamil Nadu.