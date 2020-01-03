Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

TN Local Body Polls an Alarm Bell for AIADMK as Party Leaders Fear Dent in Vote-share Over CAA

The AIADMK leader strongly believes that the entire Muslim community is against the Edappadi government.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:January 3, 2020, 2:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
TN Local Body Polls an Alarm Bell for AIADMK as Party Leaders Fear Dent in Vote-share Over CAA
Representative image

Ramanathapuram: As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act has intensified in the state, former Rajya Sabha MP A Anwar Raajhaa, is worried about the Edappadi K Palaniswami government losing support of the Muslim community. This concern comes amid results of the local body polls where both his son and daughter lost the elections.

A Anwar Raajhaa told News 18: “Since no one from the AIADMK came forward to contest in two wards in Ramanathapuram district, my son and daughter contested respectively. We very well knew that my children will lose this time because of the party's stand on Citizenship Amendment Act.”

The AIADMK leader strongly believes that the entire Muslim community is against the Edappadi government. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that the Act will not have a bearing on the minorities. We will have to wait and see how the Citizenship Amendment Act pans out. But for now, there is no doubt that the Muslims in the state are against AIADMK,” Raajhaa added.

The former AIADMK MP feels that the Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have instigated fear among the minorities by spreading false information on the Act and that has impacted the local body poll results in wards that are predominantly occupied by the minorities.

“The Opposition has been spreading lies on Citizenship Amendment Act and made people believe their lies. Therefore, Muslims have voted against the AIADMK," he said. The AIADMK leader, however, said the ruling party has done exceedingly well in the overall results and that it is a huge loss for the DMK.

Counting of votes is still is underway and as of 1PM, DMK is leading with AIADMK close behind.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram