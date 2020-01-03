TN Local Body Polls an Alarm Bell for AIADMK as Party Leaders Fear Dent in Vote-share Over CAA

Ramanathapuram: As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act has intensified in the state, former Rajya Sabha MP A Anwar Raajhaa, is worried about the Edappadi K Palaniswami government losing support of the Muslim community. This concern comes amid results of the local body polls where both his son and daughter lost the elections.

A Anwar Raajhaa told News 18: “Since no one from the AIADMK came forward to contest in two wards in Ramanathapuram district, my son and daughter contested respectively. We very well knew that my children will lose this time because of the party's stand on Citizenship Amendment Act.”

The AIADMK leader strongly believes that the entire Muslim community is against the Edappadi government. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that the Act will not have a bearing on the minorities. We will have to wait and see how the Citizenship Amendment Act pans out. But for now, there is no doubt that the Muslims in the state are against AIADMK,” Raajhaa added.

The former AIADMK MP feels that the Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have instigated fear among the minorities by spreading false information on the Act and that has impacted the local body poll results in wards that are predominantly occupied by the minorities.

“The Opposition has been spreading lies on Citizenship Amendment Act and made people believe their lies. Therefore, Muslims have voted against the AIADMK," he said. The AIADMK leader, however, said the ruling party has done exceedingly well in the overall results and that it is a huge loss for the DMK.

Counting of votes is still is underway and as of 1PM, DMK is leading with AIADMK close behind.

