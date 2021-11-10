To Avoid Stormy Parliament Sessions, Modi's Council of Ministers to Get Lesson on 'Conduct'

The fifth and the last council of ministers meeting under the BJP’s Chintan Satra initiative will take place in New Delhi today evening, and will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sources say that the focus of today’s meeting will be on the upcoming Parliament session and how ministers need to conduct themselves in Parliament.

For this special meeting and session, the chairs for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been invited as special guests - Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. They are also likely to address the attendees on conduct in the House given the rising cases of violence that have been increasingly getting out of hand.

This is the first time that such an initiative has been taken up.

Sources also tell us that a presentation will be made by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister on the issue. “Parliament is the temple of democracy and it is important for every individual to ensure its complete productivity is a point that has been highlighted multiple times by the Lok Sabha Speaker as well as the Rajya Sabha chairman," said a top source. The same is likely to be stressed today but more than anything else since the government has a lot of new ministers who have been inducted as early as the last three months the session is key as the government braces for a stormy Winter session in the coming weeks.

In an earlier meeting of the council held in July before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament, the Prime Minister had asked his colleagues to take the Parliament duty extremely seriously and to come well-prepared with questions, rules and procedures etc. In that meeting, PM Modi had also asked the Cabinet Ministers to take the member ministers of the state along with them on every issue and decision and that any goof-up by the minister of state would be equivalent to the failure of the Cabinet minister.

During the monsoon session, the Prime Minister had advised that all MOS would be seated in Rajya Sabha other than their roster duty or any other work assigned to them. The best way was to learn on the job because the debates and arguments in the upper house of parliament were of top quality, PM had advised.

The last monsoon session of Parliament was an extremely rough one with multiple disruptions by the opposition and the business being conducted in a hurry including bills being passed at a space of about 3 to 4 minutes a bill without any discussion. In the concluding days, violent scenes were witnessed in the upper house of parliament with multiple members being named by security personnel for trying to cause physical harm to them.

