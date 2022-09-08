'To Buy Undergarments': Jharkhand CM's Brother Gives Bizarre Reason for Delhi Visit Amid Turmoil

Basant Soren, the brother of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, made an unusual claim on Wednesday about his recent visit to New Delhi amid political unrest in the state, saying he was there to buy undergarments. Speaking to reporters at JMM supremo Shibu Soren’s residence in Khijuria, the Dumka MLA acknowledged the state’s political turmoil but insisted that things are “now stable.”

When asked about his trip to Delhi during the turmoil, Soren replied, “Yes, I had gone” (to Delhi). Actually, I had run out of undergarments and went to Delhi to get some. I get them there.”

#WATCH | Dumka: "I had run out of undergarments, so I went to Delhi to purchase them. I get them from there," says JMM MLA and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's brother, Basant Soren when asked about his visit to Delhi amid recent political unrest in the state. (07.09.2022) pic.twitter.com/GBiNWZaLzr — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

Last month, MLAs from the ruling UPA in Jharkhand were transported to a resort in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh amid fears of defection. The JMM was concerned that the BJP would try to snare legislators from the ruling coalition in order to destabilise the UPA government. After six days of political drama, the MLAs returned to Ranchi to attend a special session of the Assembly called by Soren to win a confidence vote.

The political crisis erupted late last month after the Election Commission recommended to Governor Ramesh Bais that Soren be disqualified from the Assembly in an office of profit case. While the EC’s decision has not yet been made public, several media outlets have reported that the poll panel has recommended that the chief minister be disqualified from serving as an MLA.

During the trust vote, Soren accused the BJP of inciting civil war and riots in order to win elections.

“The manner in which challenges are presented to our government. Three of our legislators are in Bengal. Poaching (of MLAs) in Bengal is the responsibility of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. They refuse to cooperate with the police who are investigating this in those states,” he had said.

