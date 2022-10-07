To ‘Caste’ a Wide Net: Karnataka Will Increase SC, ST Quota at the Earliest, Says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that his government was “committed to hiking reservations for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST)” and will issue an order on its implementation at the earliest.

“We are committed to implementing the reports of Justices Nagamohan Das and Subash B Adi and hiking the reservation,” Bommai told the media after the all-party meeting to discuss the implementation of the reports.

The meeting was attended by floor leaders of all parties at Bommai’s official residence Krishna in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core committee also passed a resolution seeking an increase in reservation for SC/STs at the executive meeting held in Bengaluru. C T Ravi, BJP’s national general secretary, too, confirmed the move to implement the hikes as soon as possible.

THE REPORTS

The Justice Nagamohan Das Commission was constituted by the previous Janata Dal (S)-Congress coalition, which after studying the reservation for eight months submitted its recommendation in 2020 to then BJP Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Justice HN Nagamohan Das, a retired judge of the Karnataka High Court, in his report to the Karnataka government had sought to expand the reservation for SC and ST in the state beyond 50%, which has been done in nine other states in the country. The commission recommended increasing the quota for these communities — SC from 3% to 7%, and ST from 15% to 17%.

Another former Karnataka high court judge, Justice Subhash Adi has also been working on reservations for communities, especially the Panchamsali Lingayats, Vokkaligas, and Kurubas, in Karnataka. The report also makes similar recommendations to that made by Justice Das.

THE CONGRESS’s DEMAND

As part of the Bharat Jodo yatra which is in its Karnataka leg, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded that the Karnataka government implement the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee report immediately.

Addressing a public gathering at Brahmha Devarahalli village in Mandya, Gandhi alleged that the three farm laws that have been repealed still exist in Karnataka and “are designed to create widows in the state”.

Congress leaders, including Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, criticised the BJP government for not accepting the report which had been tabled in 2020 and raised the issue in the recently concluded monsoon session of the Karnataka assembly as well.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here