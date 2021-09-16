To Celebrate PM Modi’s Birthday, 15 Mobile Medical Units Flagged Off by Anurag Thakur for HP

On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur has sent 15 mobile medical units to Himachal Pradesh to address any medical situation especially now in the wake of Covid.

Anurag was joined at this event by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who flagged off these units from Thakur’s Delhi residence.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamirpur MP Thakur said, “Our government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given topmost preference to the health of the nation especially those who live in the difficult terrain of States like Himachal. This is possibly the best birthday gift that we can give to the Prime Minister whose vision is to see a healthy and happy India.”

Also speaking on the occasion highlighting the importance of health and health infrastructure, Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the initiative taken by Anurag Thakur and added, “Gone are the days when a responsible member of Parliament was only responsible for building roads for his constituency but now Anurag has displayed that a responsible member of Parliament would also take initiative in ensuring the health of his constituents.”

Three years ago Anurag Thakur started that initiative of sending these mobile units to his constituency Hamirpur using his MPLAD funds but now these vans will reach the length and breadth of Himachal ensuring a healthy State.

So far, 17 mobile units have been sent to over 800 panchayats covering over 5,000 villages and extending health benefits to over 6 lakh citizens.

With this initiative, it’s being hoped to give health benefits at the doorsteps of over 21 lakh citizens over the next five years.

