To Counter Mamata's 'Khela Hobe Diwas' on Aug 16, BJP to Hold 'Save Bengal Day'

To counter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee‘s “Khela Hobe Divas" slated for August 16, the Bharatiya Janata Party has called for “Paschimbango bachao divas“ (Save Bengal day) on the same day.

BJP State President Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said: “Coming August from August 9 to 16, we will commemorate Paschimbango bachao (Save Bengal week) and on August 16 we will hold the Paschimbango bango bachao divas (save Bengal day). August 9 is Quit India movement anniversary, so we will start from then only."

Without naming anyone, TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday had said that the state government will observe the “Khela Hobe Divas" on August 16 in memory of the football lovers who were killed around 40 years ago and those distorting its significance do not understand the value of sports.

On August 16, the government is planning to give footballs to needy students, sports lovers. The “Kela Hobe" slogan of the TMC had become immensely popular during the high-octane campaigning of the assembly election held earlier this year.

However, the BJP too has its plans ready.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “They are saying they will do August revolution! They are still struggling with May revolution."

The BJP’s West Bengal unit on Saturday had objected to the Trinamool Congress government’s plan to observe “Khela Hobe Divas", stating that the Muslim League had proclaimed the Direct Action Day on this date in 1946, which led to the killing of a large number of people.

“On August 16, 1946, the water of the Ganga turned red as the Muslim League’s Direct Action Day began and the Great Calcutta Killings happened. It is ironic that Mamata Banerjee gives a call for Khela Hobe Divas on that very date. What khela (game) does she mean to conduct?" Ghosh had said.

The Muslim League proclaimed August 16, 1946, as Direct Action Day’ to press for their demand for a separate country with a Muslim majority after the British would leave the Indian subcontinent. A riot started on that day and a large number of people were killed in violence known as the ‘Great Calcutta Killings’.

Ghosh had said on Saturday, “Around 12,500 houses of BJP workers have been vandalised by the Trinamool Congress workers in the past two and half months. It is clear that the TMC activists have already started the game."

