Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

To Counter the Growing Influence of RSS in Bengal, Mamata Urges Women & Youths to Form ‘Banga Janani’ and ‘Jai Hind Vahinis’

Like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJV and JHV will have their own dress code. While BJV members will have a red saree with a green border, the JHV cadres will have white pants and yellow kurta.

Sujit Nath | News18

Updated:May 31, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
To Counter the Growing Influence of RSS in Bengal, Mamata Urges Women & Youths to Form ‘Banga Janani’ and ‘Jai Hind Vahinis’
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...
Kolkata: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has requested women and youths to set up Banga Janani Vahinis (BJV) and Jai Hind Vahinis (JHV) respectively to take on the increasingly influential Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bengal.

Like the Sangh, the BJV and JHV will have their own dress code. While BJV members will have a red saree with a green border, the JHV cadres will have white pants and yellow kurta.

The request was made after Mamata met the families in Naihati in North 24-Parganas, who have been partaking in a dharna against BJP’s atrocities in the area. The families had to flee from their homes because of the alleged atrocities by the BJP workers after the Lok Sabha results were announced.

“I will give a proper reply to the violence being brought on by the BJP. I want you to stay united. A section of outsiders from other States are creating trouble here. By June 14, I vow to remove all ‘kachra’ (garbage) from Kanchrapara (a place in North 24-Parganas where Mukul Roy lives). I am asking all district leaders to send me details about the violence here,” Mamata said.

“I urge women and youths to set up Banga Janani Vahinis, consisting of women, and Jai Hind Vahinis, comprising youths, in every block across to fight BJP’s atrocities. These Vahinis will keep a close watch on violence instigated by the BJP. If necessary, fight those who commit violence. Members of these forces will be given uniforms and identity cards. They will follow the ideals of Netaji. These committees will work in coordination. They will give a proper reply to the activities of the RSS,” she added.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, “Modi babu, please run the government. But, if you think that you will impose President’s Rule here by setting up a terror factory, you are mistaken. I will say ‘Joy Bangla’ and ‘Jai Hind’ over and over again. I appeal to all of you to say ‘Jai Hind’ when you meet people.”

On the context of TMC MLAs and MPs leaving the party and joining BJP, she said, “Why forty, even if you buy one hundred of our MLAs, you won’t be able to break me.”

On her way to the sit-in protest, got out of her car twice after hearing people wearing BJP headbands sloganeer-'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Modi'.

In a video, which went viral, the CM is seen shouting at the men.

"What do you think of yourself? You will come from other states, stay here and abuse us? I will not tolerate this. How dare you all abuse me? All of your names and details will be noted down," she was heard saying.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram