English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
To Defeat BJP, a Hopeful UPA+ Alliance Called 'Secular Democratic Front' is in Works
The UPA is so hopeful that along with six other parties and the Left Front they have come up with a plan.
File photo of Mayawati, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
Although the Exit Polls have predicted a massive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the opposition is hoping the ruling dispensation falls short of the magic number so that it can cobble up an alliance. In fact, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is so hopeful that along with six other parties, the Trinamool Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Aam Aadmi Party, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and the Left Front they have come up with a plan in case Modi 2.0 doesn't become a reality.
They have decided to call this alliance, Secular Democratic Front (SDF).
According to a Hindustan Times report, the name was suggested by the Congress. However, last year, following the tussle between the Sitaram Yechury and Prakash Karat camps within the CPI(M), an All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) leader has suggested that a worker-farmer alliance, a Left and democratic front, and the Congress should unite to defeat the BJP. The idea was to unite to defeat all the secular and democratic forces in the country.
The HT report noted that Congress leaders came together to decide on a three-step plan in case no party had a majority. The first step of the plan was to send a letter prepared by the parties to the President ahead of the results, announcing the alliance. However, the plan was dropped after Mayawati said she wasn't comfortable with announcing the alliance before the results.
In an article published by the CPI(M) organ “People’s Democracy”, K Krishnaprasad, an office-bearer of the AIKS, the farmers’ wing of the party, had written, "The worker-peasant alliance and a Left and Democratic Front can work as a thread to unite all secular and democratic forces, including the Congress, and ensure the consolidation of all the anti BJP-RSS votes to make sure the defeat of the (Narendra) Modi government as well as take up the challenges that India faces today."
“Hence, the basic issue is not the correlation of the Left with the Congress party, but the leadership role of it in the vast alliance against the BJP, which is controlled by the fascistic RSS,” Krishnaprasad had written in the article.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
They have decided to call this alliance, Secular Democratic Front (SDF).
According to a Hindustan Times report, the name was suggested by the Congress. However, last year, following the tussle between the Sitaram Yechury and Prakash Karat camps within the CPI(M), an All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) leader has suggested that a worker-farmer alliance, a Left and democratic front, and the Congress should unite to defeat the BJP. The idea was to unite to defeat all the secular and democratic forces in the country.
The HT report noted that Congress leaders came together to decide on a three-step plan in case no party had a majority. The first step of the plan was to send a letter prepared by the parties to the President ahead of the results, announcing the alliance. However, the plan was dropped after Mayawati said she wasn't comfortable with announcing the alliance before the results.
In an article published by the CPI(M) organ “People’s Democracy”, K Krishnaprasad, an office-bearer of the AIKS, the farmers’ wing of the party, had written, "The worker-peasant alliance and a Left and Democratic Front can work as a thread to unite all secular and democratic forces, including the Congress, and ensure the consolidation of all the anti BJP-RSS votes to make sure the defeat of the (Narendra) Modi government as well as take up the challenges that India faces today."
“Hence, the basic issue is not the correlation of the Left with the Congress party, but the leadership role of it in the vast alliance against the BJP, which is controlled by the fascistic RSS,” Krishnaprasad had written in the article.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Avengers, Indians in America are in Cinema Hall today Watching Lok Sabha Elections Live
- Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: What Indians are Googling About Modi and Rahul
- With Aladdin Releasing, Here are Other Disney Live-Action Adaptations That You Must Watch
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results