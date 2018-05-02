English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
To Drive Home the Point of High Fuel Prices, Shashi Tharoor Takes a Bullock Cart Ride
Protesting against increasing fuel prices, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor undertook a bullock cart ride to press home the point.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor after his bullock cart ride in Thiruvananthapuram on May 2, 2018.
Thiruvananthapuram: Protesting against increasing fuel prices, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor undertook a bullock cart ride to press home the point.
Supported by leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala, they raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
“Rode a bullock cart to Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram today with Ramesh Chennithala and MM Hassan to protest the unjust rise in taxes on patrol and diesel which have hurt the aam aadmi (sic),” Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader and MP from Thiruvananthapuram tweeted.
“INC India and INC Kerala demand the withdrawal of unreasonable taxes on fuel which drive up all prices,” Tharoor said.
KPCC president, M M Hassan, and Kodukkunil Suresh and MLA, K Muraleedharan also took part in the protest march.
Addressing the protesters, Chennithala said both Narendra Modi and Pinarayi governments are punishing the people by increasing prices of petrol and diesel.
“Kerala government should have withdrawn the extra tax they are charging on fuel, they are punishing the common men,” said Chennithala adding central government would have increased the fuel prices further if there was no Karnataka elections coming.
With a fortnight to go for Karantaka polls, PSU oil firms announced on Tuesday that they are putting a freeze on revising petrol and diesel prices. International fuel prices are at all time high as crude oil price has risen.
