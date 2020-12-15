To Hammer Mamata's Bengal Rule, Upbeat BJP Cadre Ready Key Battlegrounds Ahead of State Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s pitch for the battle for Bengal is only intensifying with every passing day. A massive overdrive by the BJP, the attack on party president JP Nadda last week in the outskirts of Kolkata, regular cases of killing of workers are only part of a trailer as to what is going to pan out in West Bengal in the run-up to the assembly polls 2021.

The BJP had appointed five central observers in five zones of the state: Sunil Deodhar was sent to Midnapore, UP Lok Sabha MP Vinod Sonkar to Rarh, national general secretary Dushyant Gautam to - Kolkata, former Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde to Nabadwip, Amit Malviya to North Bengal.

Having toured the state last month, Nadda had received a detailed report from party observers based on how much work has begun on the ground.

Sources say that the following feedback has been submitted to the central leadership after meeting the ground-level BJP workers.

The core BJP workers have been concerned about the lack of communication between the state leadership and the workers on the ground and that there was an urgent need to open ‘samvad’ at every possible level, CNN-News18 sources said.

Since the BJP announced its mission in Bengal, a lot of people have jumped ship both from the Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M). The core BJP workers also fear that their contribution and fight might get lost in the din as importance may be given to the turncoats.

Besides, workers feel that the culture of violence, which is identified with TMC and the CPI-M, may soon become the saffron party’s culture with the number of people switching sides.

Sources say that in their report, the central observers have told the leadership that the workers on ground are also worried about the constant rumours of change of state leadership and how it may have a rippling effect, most of this is allegedly spread by outsiders who joined the BJP.

At the same time, the saffron party workers are upbeat and willing to work hard to ensure that the “corruption-ridden and violent rule” of Mamata Banerjee ends.

In the observers’ list of biggest crowd-pullers, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who single-handedly has been BJP poster boy even before 2014 elections, has topped. The second face would be Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Party workers have also said that Bengali-speaking Union Minister Smriti Irani should make maximum presence in the state during campaigning.

Apart from these, there has been a demand for all tall leaders like party president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Over the weekend, Shah will be touring Bengal during his two-day visit. Members of parliament from the state, State office bearers, election incharges and others have been visiting the state across various zones.

The saffron party will stick to the "Formula 23" given by Amit Shah to strengthen every booth, tried and tested formula that has reaped benefits for the party election after election.