'To Maintain Social Cohesion’: Mayawati Selects Ritesh Pandey as New BSP Leader in Lok Sabha

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati has once again changed the leader of the party in Lok Sabha and has named BSP MP Ritesh Pandey as the new leader, replacing Amroha MP Kunwar Danish Ali.

Mayawati tweeted on Monday and said the decision was taken to maintain the ‘social cohesion’ in the party as both BSP State chief Munkad Ali and LOP in Lok Sabha Danish Ali were from the same community.

“Keeping in view the fact that the leader of party in Lok Sabha and Party UP Chief were from the same community, and to maintain a social balance a small change has been made. BSP leader Ritesh Pandey will be the leader of party in Lok Sabha. However, UP BSP Chief Munkad Ali will continue to work on his post.”

“Also no changes have been made in the responsibilities of BSP leaders Lalji Verma in UP state assembly, BSP leader Dinesh Chandra in Legislative Council, and they will continue to work as earlier,” she tweeted.

The decision is being seen as BSP's attempt to gain popularity among the Brahmin community ahead of crucial 2022 UP assembly polls. Pandey belongs to the upper caste Hindu community and his father too was an MLA. As such Pandey enjoys political support among the Brahmin community.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.