To Raise Clean Funds For Polls in Sikkim, Bhaichung to Gift His ‘Favourite Jerseys’ to Highest Donor
The former football star urged people from across India to donate to his new political party (Hamro Sikkim Party) for a clean and corruption-free Sikkim. To start with, he would gift his two jerserys signed by Zico and Luís Figo to the top donor.
Bhaichung's party, HSP, has decided to field candidates from all the 32 assembly seats and lone Lok Sabha constituency in Sikkim.
Kolkata: In his bid to raise ‘clean funds’ for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Sikkim, former Indian footballer-turned-politician Bhaichung Bhutia has decided to gift his two favourite jerseys — signed by international stars Zico and Luís Figo — to the highest donor.
“I would like to request people from across India to donate to my new political party (Hamro Sikkim Party) for a clean and corruption-free Sikkim. To start with, I have decided to gift my two favourite jerserys to the top donor. I have an emotional attachment with these two jerserys,” Bhaichung said.
Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) has decided to field candidates from all the 32 assembly seats and lone Lok Sabha constituency in the state.
Biraj Adhikari, KSP’s Lok Sabha candidate, said, “Our slogan is ‘Naya Sikkim, Hamaro Sikkim’. We, under the leadership of Bhaichung Bhutia, want to make Sikkim corruption-free.”
When asked whether the party leadership has decided to go for an alliance with the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (which recently opted out of a tie-up with the BJP), he said, “It all depends on the poll results.”
Last year, Bhutia had quit the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal to build his “own identity”.
In April, 2018, he launched HSP in Delhi.
“My new political party in Sikkim will be on track within three weeks. I think I will be able to concentrate more on my party, which will be based in Sikkim. We will fight against black money. We will go for crowd-funding and request people for donations so that we can contest the next assembly elections in Sikkim in 2019 with fight-against-corruption as our primary agenda,” Bhutia had said.
