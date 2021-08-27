To Regain Hold, CM Mamata To Visit North Bengal in First Week Of September

First time after a thumping victory in the assembly elections, West Bengal chief minister, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee will visit North Bengal in the first week of September.

CM’s tour is expected from September 6-9, where might conduct administrative review meetings and internal party meetings as well. As per poll results, North Bengal has been a weak spot for TMC as most of the Rajbongshi tribal vote went to the BJP and the party now wants to regain the place.

Out of 42 seats in six districts of North Bengal, BJP won 25 seats.

Meanwhile, the visit is timed immediately after junior Union ministers Nisith Pramanik and John Barla participated in BJP’s Shaheed Samman Yatra in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar. Barla has demanded a separate Union Territory and other BJP leaders have supported him.

TMC also trying to build good relations with Ananta Maharaj who is an influencer of the Rajbongshi vote and supported the BJP this time. Mamata has visited North Bengal various times and has made a separate secretariat to address the underdevelopment in the area.

Though TMC has won Bengal with a massive vote share but since the party plans to move North East and wants to regain North Bengal, Mamata’s this visit will be observed from all political circles.

