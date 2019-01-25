English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Today Priyanka, Tomorrow Her Children, VK Singh’s Take On New Congress General Secretary
Ever since Rahul Gandhi appointed his sister as the party chief of Uttar Pradesh east, the BJP has upped its attack on the Congress president and the party's style of politics.
File photo of VK Singh (PTI)
New Delhi: Union minister of state for external affairs VK Singh has slammed the Congress for continuing with its tradition of dynastic politics, while talking about the recent anointment of Priyanka Gandhi as the party’s general secretary of Uttar Pradesh East,
Talking to ANI, he said today Priyanka has been given a senior party post, tomorrow it would be her children. The former Army chief said, there was nothing new about Priyanka campaigning for the Congress as she had done that earlier as well.
He said as the public did not give her post, it was for them to judge which party was better equipped to take the country ahead.
On Wednesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi handed the charge of the politically crucial region of Uttar Pradesh East to his sister, marking her formal induction into the Congress. The appointment also made her a member of the Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body.
Ever since the development, the BJP has upped its attack on Rahul Gandhi as the party chief and the Congress’ style of politics.
Immediately after her appointment, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Congress president has opted for a "family alliance" after facing "rejection" from various parties of the proposed grand alliance.
"The Congress has basically publicly announced that Rahul Gandhi has failed and needs crutches from within the family. Because of his rejection by grand alliance parties, he has opted for a family alliance," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, in line with his naamdar (dynast) vs kaamdar (hard working) narrative, took a dig at Priyanka’s official induction into the Congress by claiming that for some "family is the party". In an interaction with booth level workers, the PM said: "For some, family is the party. But for the BJP, party is family.
On Thursday, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan told reporters, "She (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) is a good woman, and Rahul Ji has accepted he can’t do politics all alone, and for that he is taking Priyanka’s help. It is a good thing," said Mahajan. In the same breath, she also welcomed the move.
MoS MEA VK Singh: Priyanka Gandhi has campaigned for elections earlier as well. Today Priyanka has been made General Secretary, tomorrow her children will be made. The public hasn't made her the Secretary. The public will judge which leadership can take the country ahead. pic.twitter.com/KBcfgDXomS— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2019
