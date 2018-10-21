English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Togadia to Launch 'Abki Baar, Hinduyon ki Sarkar' Campaign in Ayodhya on October 23
Antarrashtria Hindu Parishad president Pravin Togadia accused the Modi government of not remembering Ram, farmers or the youth of the country during the last four years.
A file photo of VHP leader Pravin Togadia (File photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Antarrashtria Hindu Parishad president Pravin Togadia on Sunday said he would launch an "abki baar, Hinduyon ki sarkaar" (Hindus' government this time) campaign from Ayodhya on October 23.
"Our demand (from the BJP government in the Centre) to fulfil promises. Build a Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya after bringing an ordinance or enacting a law in Parliament. Make education cheaper, reduce the petrol price and make farmers karj-mukt (debt free)," Togadia told reporters here, enlisting his demands.
"We want a Ram mandir and also a Ram Rajya-like prosperity in our homes," he added.
He said he would also spell out the details of his "abki baar, Hinduyon ki sarkaar" campaign in Ayodhya on October 23.
"In Ayodhya, there will be two programmes. These programmes will be focussed on 'Ram mandir nahin, to Hinduyon kaa vote nahin (no Hinuds' votes without a Ram temple). On October 23, the plans pertaining to Hindus' government this time will also be worked out," he said.
Asked why he has adopted an aggressive posture now on building Lord Ram temple, Togadia said, "Earlier we were hopeful that they (the Modi government) will fulfil their promises. We constantly reminded them for four years. But they remembered neither Ram, nor farmers nor youths during the last four years."
He also recalled that in June, the AHP had given a call for "Ayodhya kooch" (march to Ayodhya).
"We had hoped something will happen in ensuing four months, but nothing happened," Togadia said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
