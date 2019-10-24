Take the pledge to vote

Tohana Election Results 2019 Live Updates (टोहाना): Subhash Barala of BJP Trails

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tohana (टोहाना) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:42 AM IST

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
JJP
Devender Singh Babli
LEADING

Detailed Results
Tohana (टोहाना), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Fatehabad district of Haryana and is part of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.9% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.92%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,20,517 eligible electors, of which 1,16,497 were male, 1,04,020 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 449 service voters had also registered to vote.

Tohana Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JJP
24213
75.17%
Devender Singh Babli
BJP
8000
24.83%
Subhash Barala
CPM
--
0.00%
Comrade Jagtar Singh
BSP
--
0.00%
Baljit Bouddh
IND
--
0.00%
Ishan Leekha
RLKP
--
0.00%
Dharampal Sher Gill
IND
--
0.00%
Rakesh Kumar
SWAI
--
0.00%
Ankit Gill
NOTA
--
0.00%
Nota
LKSK(P)
--
0.00%
Bhim Singh
IND
--
0.00%
Rajbir Singh
IND
--
0.00%
Dev Singh
INLD
--
0.00%
Rajpal Saini
IND
--
0.00%
Vijay Kumar
BMFP
--
0.00%
Naresh Kumar
IND
--
0.00%
Sandeep Kumar
IND
--
0.00%
Vijay Kumar Jain
INC
--
0.00%
Paramvir Singh
IND
--
0.00%
Mamu Ram
IND
--
0.00%
Meena Rani
AAP
--
0.00%
Ajay Kumar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,03,188 eligible electors, of which 1,07,186 were male, 96,002 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 449 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,67,845.

Tohana has an elector sex ratio of 892.9.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Subhash Barala of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 6906 votes which was 3.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 28.57% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Paramvir Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 3852 votes which was 2.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.99% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 39. Tohana Assembly segment of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency. Sirsa Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 80.56%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 85.22%, while it was 81.94 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.66%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 234 polling stations in 39. Tohana constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 197.

Extent: 39. Tohana constituency comprises of the following areas of Fatehabad district of Haryana: Tohana Tehsil and KC Nadhori of Fatehabad Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Tohana is: 29.6477 75.7852.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Tohana results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
