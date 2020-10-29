Toilet Outside Gorakhpur Railway Hosp Repainted After SP Objects to Colour Scheme Resembling its Flag

The colour of tiles used in a toilet outside Railway Hospital in Gorakhpur were on Thursday changed from red and green to white after the Samajwadi Party raised strong objections saying that the colour scheme resembled to that of the party's flag. The labourers, who were painting the tiles white, said they had been directed by Railway officials to do so.

Clarifying on the matter, the North Eastern Railways said in a tweet, "These tiles installed in the toilet of Gorakhpur Railway Hospital under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan are years old. The purpose of installing these tiles is to ensure better cleanliness. It has no relation with any political party. Let us cooperate together in the Swachh Bharat Mission," said North Eastern Railway in its tweet.

Meanwhile, agitated by the incident, some Samajwadi Party workers went on to put black paint on the tiles while some of them met AGM, Railways and asked him to immediately remove the tiles and to take action against the responsible people.

In a tweet from its official handle on Thursday morning, the Samajwadi Party had said, "Painting the walls of the toilet in the Gorakhpur Railway Hospital in the colour of SP flag due to political malice by the corrupt minded politicians, is a shameful incident which tarnishes democracy! The insult to the colours of the flag of a major political party is downright reprehensible. Action should be taken on this with cognizance and it should be changed immediately. Samajwadi Party has also complained to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and the Railway Ministry on Twitter about this.”

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party MLC and spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said, “The use of colours of Samajwadi Party flag in the toilet in Gorakhpur shows the polluted mentality of the BJP. The BJP has stooped to a new low in politics. This could be done only by the BJP and this can only be condemned.”