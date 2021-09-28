‘Told You So, He Isn’t Stable’: Amarinder’s Barb at Sidhu After His Resignation as Punjab Cong Chief

Captain Amarinder Singh, who earlier resigned as Punjab Chief Minister making way for Charanjit Singh Channi as his replacement, shot a barb at Navjot Singh Sidhu after his resignation as Punjab Congress Chief. “I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," the Captain said in a tweet. Sidhu is said to have engineered Amarinder’s downfall from his position after months of bitter party infighting between the leaders. LIVE UPDATES

I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2021

Navjot Singh Sidhu had earlier in the year been elevated to the post of Punjab Congress Chief after months of feud between him and then CM Amarinder Singh, who had opposed the move. Even after his election, Sidhu had continued to attack the Captain on a hoard of issues.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh arrived in Delhi on Tuesday amid speculation about his future course of action, days after his unceremonious exit from the government. It is his first visit to the national capital after he resigned on September 18.

Some media reports claimed he may meet some BJP leaders in Delhi after which Amarinder Singh’s media advisor Raveen Thukral sought to clarify the reason for his visit. Thukral on Tuesday said he was on a personal visit to the national capital.

Too much being read into @capt_amarinder’s visit to Delhi. He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation, tweeted Thukral. Amarinder had resigned amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

After resigning as Punjab chief minister, Amarinder Singh had said he felt humiliated. Later he had also called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inexperienced.

In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, Sidhu had said at the time he would not accept Sidhu as chief minister, questioning his competence and capabilities for the top post. Later, Channi was elected as the first Dalit CM face of the state. He is close to Sidhu, having been one of the leaders who had criticised the Captain for unfulfilled poll promises in the state.

