'Told You to Stay in Delhi': Yogi Adityanath Recalls Amit Shah's Hints Before UP CM Announcement in 2017

New Delhi: It was March of 2017 and the BJP had just won a massive mandate in politically significant Uttar Pradesh after a gap of 15 years. Soon, names of probable chief ministers started doing the rounds, from Union ministers to prominent community leaders. But in first of many surprise picks, the BJP’s central leadership zeroed in on Yogi Adityanath. The Gorakhpur MP was the party’s star campaigner, not candidate, for Assembly elections.

Two-and-a-half years into his tenure, Adityanath has for the first time revealed the chain of events that led to him becoming the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Speaking exclusively to News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Adityanath spoke of the subtle hints dropped by BJP chief Amit Shah in the run-up to the announcement.

“I was nowhere in line, neither did I keep myself in the race. I campaigned wherever the party sent me during UP elections. Around February 25, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj called me. She said, ‘Yogi ji a parliamentary delegation is visiting Port Louis, you should go’. I told her that I was not that interested and that I was involved in elections till March 6. She said, ‘You have to go after March 6 and we want you to lead this if you agree’. I said I will have time after March 6, so I can go,” Adityanath said.

Voting for UP elections ended on March 8, 2017 and the counting of votes was scheduled to be held on March 11.

“On March 8, I went to Delhi. My passport had already been sent. Around March 10, I was informed that the PMO has returned my passport and that I didn’t have to go. Since counting was to be held the next day, I took a flight for Gorakhpur and left. Sushma ji called me again and said that the PMO had returned my passport and that it was important for me to stay in UP for counting day. The BJP won with a huge mandate. March 13 was Holi and I stayed in Gorakhpur. After Holi, I went to Delhi on the 16th to attend the Parliamentary Party Meet. I met Amit Shah there. We had a normal discussion about the elections. He said, ‘Don't leave Delhi, we will talk’.”

Asked if Shah was dropping subtle hints on the party’s decision, Adityanath said it wasn’t clear at the time.

“I kept thinking that elections are over, we have got the results, then what does he want to discuss. On the 17th, I had a question in Parliament. After that, I took the afternoon flight and left for Gorakhpur. On 16th evening, I got a call from Amit Shah asking me ‘where are you’. I said I am in Gorakhpur. He asked me why I left when he had asked me to stay in Delhi. I said I came back to Gorakhpur since I had no work in Delhi. He said, ‘Come to Delhi. It is urgent and we need to talk’.”

Since there was no immediate train or flight available, Adityanath said a chartered plane was arranged for him the next morning.

“Amit Shah said, ‘I am sending you a chartered plane tomorrow morning. You come to Delhi by that and don't tell anybody about this’. I reached Delhi around 11am. Amit Shah said, ‘Take this flight and go to Lucknow because in the evening at 4pm, you will be chosen as leader of the elected MLAs. You have to take the oath tomorrow’,” Adityanath recounted.

The decision was announced on March 18 and Yogi Adityanath took oath as UP CM with Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma as deputies the next day. Within six months, Adityanath resigned as Gorakhpur MP and was elected unopposed to the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad.

