Tollygunge Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Babul Supriyo of BJP Leading

152. Tollygunge (टॉलीगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Tollygunge is part of 22. Jadavpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.14%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,69,582 eligible electors, of which 1,31,511 were male, 1,38,063 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tollygunge in 2021 is 1050.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,57,702 eligible electors, of which 1,26,004 were male, 1,31,693 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,34,416 eligible electors, of which 1,16,590 were male, 1,17,821 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tollygunge in 2016 was 131. In 2011, there were 108.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Aroop Biswas of TMC won in this seat by defeating Madhuja Sen Roy of CPIM by a margin of 9,896 votes which was 5.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.73% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Aroop Biswas of TMC won in this seat defeating Partha Pratim Biswas of CPIM by a margin of 27,680 votes which was 15.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 56.17% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 152. Tollygunge Assembly segment of Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Jadavpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Jadavpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Tollygunge are: Aroop Biswas (TMC), Debdut Ghosh (CPIM), Babul Supriyo (BJP), Debabrata Bera (SUCOIC), Anindita Basu (IND), Avijit Sarkar (IND), Debashis Das (IND), Rabi Malik (IND), Raj Kumar Mishra (IND), Subhodeep Das (IND), Samar Kumar Biswas (IND), Sudipta Som (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.61%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.34%, while it was 78.08% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 374 polling stations in 152. Tollygunge constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 308. In 2011 there were 289 polling stations.

Extent:

152. Tollygunge constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Ward Nos. 94, 95, 97, 98, 100, 111 to 114 of Kolkata M. Corp.. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Tollygunge is 21 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Tollygunge is: 22°28’22.1"N 88°21’15.5"E.

