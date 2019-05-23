English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tonk-Sawai Madhopur (टोंक-सवाई माधोपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
12. Tonk-Sawai Madhopur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 16.83%. The estimated literacy level of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur is 63.42%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,35,506 votes which was 12.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.56% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Namo Narain of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 317 votes which was 0.04% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 46.82% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 17 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.02% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53.12% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur was: Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,10,730 men, 8,00,045 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur is: 26.8764 75.7979
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: टोंक-सवाई माधोपुर, राजस्थान (Hindi); টং-সাওয়াই মধুপুর, রাজস্থান (Bengali); टोंक-सवाई माधोपूर, राजस्थान (Marathi); ટોંક સવાઇ માધોપુર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); டாங்க் - சவாய் மதோபூர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); టోంక్ - సవాయి మాదోపూర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಟೊಂಕ್-ಸವಾಯ್ ಮಾಧೊಪುರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ടോങ് സവായ് മധുപൂർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SHS
--
--
Mukesh Kumar
IND
--
--
Prem Lata Banshiwal
NOTA
--
--
Nota
RKP
--
--
Bajrang Lal Meena
APOI
--
--
Naresh Kumar Atal
BSP
--
--
Laxmi Kant Bairwa
BJP
--
--
Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria
IPGP
--
--
Ganesh Meena
INC
--
--
Namonarayan
