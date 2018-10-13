English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Too Early for Left to Finalise 2019 Strategy, Says Yechury
Yechury said the CPI(M) would decide its strategy depending on the outcomes of upcoming assembly polls in five states.
File photo of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
Loading...
Kolkata: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday said it was "too early" for the Left party to finalise its strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha election but stressed it would give a call to unseat the ruling BJP.
Yechury said the CPI(M) would decide its strategy depending on the outcomes of upcoming assembly polls in five states.
An all-India alliance with opposition parties might not be possible so the CPI(M) would go for state-wise understandings, he said. "It's too early to decide our tactics for the Lok Sabha election. But we will call for the defeat of BJP and its allies in the upcoming election ... We are also aiming to establish an alternative secular government at the Centre," Yechury told reporters in Kolkata.
"For the general election, our objective will be to increase the strength of CPI(M) and the Left in Parliament. Our objective will be to help maximise pulling off anti-BJP votes," he said.
Asked whether the Left party would participate in a mega political rally planned by the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata in January next year, he said the CPI(M) was yet to receive invitation for it. He said 10 central trade unions have decided to go on a two-day nation-wide general strike from January 8 to protest the "anti-worker policies" of the Centre.
Yechury said the CPI(M) would decide its strategy depending on the outcomes of upcoming assembly polls in five states.
An all-India alliance with opposition parties might not be possible so the CPI(M) would go for state-wise understandings, he said. "It's too early to decide our tactics for the Lok Sabha election. But we will call for the defeat of BJP and its allies in the upcoming election ... We are also aiming to establish an alternative secular government at the Centre," Yechury told reporters in Kolkata.
"For the general election, our objective will be to increase the strength of CPI(M) and the Left in Parliament. Our objective will be to help maximise pulling off anti-BJP votes," he said.
Asked whether the Left party would participate in a mega political rally planned by the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata in January next year, he said the CPI(M) was yet to receive invitation for it. He said 10 central trade unions have decided to go on a two-day nation-wide general strike from January 8 to protest the "anti-worker policies" of the Centre.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Neha Pendse Leave the House?
- This Brave Mother Acted As Human Shield to Protect Her Child from Hail the Size of Tennis Balls
- Leander Paes Earns Chance to Win Second Title of Season, Reaches Final in Santo Domingo Open
- Tata Harrier SUV Diesel-Automatic Spied, Bookings to Open from October 15
- Fortnite is Now on Android For Everyone: Here is How to Download, And Compatible Devices
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...