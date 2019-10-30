'Different Leaders Have Their Own Congress Party': BJP's Vijayvargiya Amid Rumours of Kantilal Bhuria Becoming PCC Chief

Bhopal: Amid speculations that newly elected MLA from Jhabua Kantilal Bhuria is going to become the Madhya Pradesh Congress president, BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, in an apparent dig at the party, said that there are too many factions within the the grand old party.

Targeting the Congress over its apparent differences among leaders, he said, “Congress me jitne neta hain utni Congress. Kamal nath ji ki Congress alag hai, Digvijaya Singh ki alag, Scindia ji ki alag hai to kab kaun kiske sath gatbandhan karke kiske sath chot karega samajh nahin aata. (Different leaders have their own Congress party. Kamal Nath’s Congress is different and so is that of Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia. You can’t figure out who will join hands with whom to outsmart the other).”

The leader further claimed that such is the culture of the party that when Digvijaya Singh had lost, Kamal Nath and Scindia had allied and when Scindia lost, Nath and Digvijaya Singh came together.

Vijayvargiya was interacting with the media at the BJP head office after taking part in a protest march on the issue of bifurcating Bhopal municipal corporation. Senior BJP leaders, protesting against the Congress government's move, took out the march and handed a memorandum to the governor.

His remark came after Kantilal Bhuria’s name was floated by PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma for the post of PCC chief, days after his win in Jhabua assembly bypoll. It is believed that till now Jyotiraditya Scindia was lobbying for the post among others. However,the party had put the decision on hold due to the bypolls.

Bhuria also visited Bhopal and was accorded a warm welcome by the PCC over his bypoll win. The senior leader, however, did not give a clear reply on the speculations of him becoming as the next PCC chief.

Meanwhile, Vijayvargiya also slammed the Congress government over suicide of a raisin farmer in the state, saying the ruling party had promised loan waiver and the budget of the farmers went haywire due to this false promise.

On the issue of bifurcation of municipal corporation in state capital, he said the Congress is planning to divide the city.

On being questioned about the proposed move of including eggs in Aganwadi menu, the Indore politician claimed that Congress government was playing with the religious beliefs and faith of the public.

Vijayvargiya also touched upon the issue of denial of entry to Congress leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that those who wanted to go, visited there and some even went with the permission from the court.

