Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Too Many Namesakes, But Voters Didn't Disappoint AAP's Jarnail Singh in Tilak Nagar Seat

Incumbent legislator Jarnail Singh, who is on his way to another victory, belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but one of the other Jarnail Singhs also belongs to AAP - the Aapki Apni Party (Peoples). The third Jarnail Singh contested as an independent.

News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2020, 5:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Too Many Namesakes, But Voters Didn't Disappoint AAP's Jarnail Singh in Tilak Nagar Seat
A grab from the Election Commission's website for Tilak Nagar constituency.

New Delhi: Will the real Jarnail Singh please stand up? Voters in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar must have sought an answer to this question during the Delhi election this year. The constituency had three Jarnail Singh’s to choose from on the electronic voting machine.

To add to this, the constituency had two Rajiv Babbar’s in the fray and another Rajiv, an Arora, who was also in the fight.

The confusion did not end there. The incumbent legislator, Jarnail Singh, who is on his way to another victory, belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but one of the other Jarnail Singhs also belongs to AAP - the Aapki Apni Party (Peoples). The third Jarnail Singh contested as an independent.

The main opponent to AAP MLA Jarnail Singh was BJP’s Rajiv Babbar. However, Babbar himself had to contend with two other namesakes. While one Rajiv Babbar was an independent candidate, the other was Rajiv Arora, also an independent candidate.

According to the latest data of the Election Commission of India, Jarnail Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party is leading comfortably and has 54,521 votes in his kitty.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram