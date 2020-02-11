Too Many Namesakes, But Voters Didn't Disappoint AAP's Jarnail Singh in Tilak Nagar Seat

New Delhi: Will the real Jarnail Singh please stand up? Voters in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar must have sought an answer to this question during the Delhi election this year. The constituency had three Jarnail Singh’s to choose from on the electronic voting machine.

To add to this, the constituency had two Rajiv Babbar’s in the fray and another Rajiv, an Arora, who was also in the fight.

The confusion did not end there. The incumbent legislator, Jarnail Singh, who is on his way to another victory, belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but one of the other Jarnail Singhs also belongs to AAP - the Aapki Apni Party (Peoples). The third Jarnail Singh contested as an independent.

The main opponent to AAP MLA Jarnail Singh was BJP’s Rajiv Babbar. However, Babbar himself had to contend with two other namesakes. While one Rajiv Babbar was an independent candidate, the other was Rajiv Arora, also an independent candidate.

According to the latest data of the Election Commission of India, Jarnail Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party is leading comfortably and has 54,521 votes in his kitty.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

