Too Much Interference in Party's Affairs, Won’t Fight Polls, Says TMC MLA in Veiled Attack at Prashant Kishor

Kolkata: In a significant political development, sitting Trinamool Congress MLA from Barrackpore, Silbhadra Datta, has decided not to contest the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal after getting “hurt by the attitude of some party leaders” and “too much interference of professional Ghosti” in the party.

Without naming Prashant Kishor’s firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) or any TMC leader, Datta expressed his annoyance over the private professional ‘ghosti’ (a private group of people) and their ‘ultimate’ say in the party.

Speaking to News18, he said, “The way TMC is running under the instructions of professional ‘ghosti’ and their too much interference in party’s daily affairs is not acceptable to me. I am not going to contest the 2021 assembly polls on behalf of the Trinamool Congress. This is my final decision.”

Asked if he is upset with Kishor's firm, he said, “I don’t want to name anyone here. I have already conveyed my message to my party workers. All I can say is that I am a politician and throughout my career I worked under the leadership and command of veteran politicians. But my objections are against those particular ‘ghosti’ who are trying to interfere too much in party affairs.”

He said, “Many joined TMC in good times but I joined TMC in bad times. Now the party is doing well and despite that I am not going to contest on behalf of the TMC in the coming polls.”

Asked if he will remain in the TMC and not join any other party, Datta said, “I can’t comment on this because in politics anything can happen.”

Datta is known to be a loyalist of Mukul Roy who is now in the BJP as national vice president. Roy was suspended from the TMC in 2015 for anti-party activities. He was later reinstated and won the 2016 assembly polls from Barrackpore.