Too Soon, Wait for 10-15 Years: Union Minister Athawale on Rahul Gandhi’s PM Ambition

PTI

Updated:May 12, 2018, 8:45 AM IST
Too Soon, Wait for 10-15 Years: Union Minister Athawale on Rahul Gandhi’s PM Ambition
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)
Pune: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale today said that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi would have to wait for "10 to 15 years" to become the country's Prime Minister.

He said that there was, however, nothing wrong in nurturing such an ambition. "Rahul Gandhi has spoken about his Prime Ministerial ambitions. But I think he will have to wait for 10 to 15 years. There is nothing wrong with having an ambition to become Prime Minister. However, it is too early to express such an ambition," said Athawale.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment claimed that the National Democratic Alliance under PM Narendra Modi would once again come to power in 2019.

He added that the BJP would win Karnataka with a clear majority as communities like the Lingayats, OBCs etc were supporting the party. "The Congress is projecting the BJP as an anti-Dalit party, but people are wise enough to understand what is right," he said.

Earlier in the day, Athawale visited Bhima Koregaon and met the family members of Pooja Sakat, whose house was torched during the violence that occurred there on January 1.

Pooja, who was a witness to the violence, was found dead in a well nearby in April.

"Pooja's family claims she was either murdered or wasforced to commit suicide. Nine people have been named in the FIR of which two have been arrested. I have asked police to arrest the rest soon," he said.

Also Watch

