'Toofan Mein Kashtian': In Veiled Dig at BJP, Sanjay Raut Compares Ships with Political Stalwarts

The Maharashtra BJP leadership has been attacking the Shiv Sena and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray since he parted ways with the Amit Shah-led party last month.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut addresses the media on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (File photo: PTI)

Mumbai: In a veiled dig at former ally BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said arrogance often leads to downfall of people.

The remark came in the backdrop of the BJP's tough stand over protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC). "Toofan mein kashtian aur ghamand mein hastiyan aksar doob jaati hain" (ships in a storm and personalities due to arrogance often sink), Raut said in a tweet.

The Maharashtra BJP leadership has been attacking the Shiv Sena and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray since he parted ways with the Amit Shah-led party last month over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post in the state.

In a counter move, Raut has been taking aim at the BJP through his various posts on the micro-blogging site. The Rajya Sabha member on Monday also took to Twitter to launch a veiled attack on the BJP by quoting words of late American leader Martin Luther King.

If politics creates religious issues, then one should know the country is being run by wrong people, Raut said while attributing the comment to the legendary civil rights leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed those who damaged public property during protests in Uttar Pradesh against the amended citizenship law, saying they should ask themselves whether what they did was right.

The BJP has been countering protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in several parts of the country, by asserting that the new law does not discriminate against people on religious lines.

