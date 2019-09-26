Take the pledge to vote

Took Funds from DMK for Polls in Transparent Manner, Will Provide Details to EC, Says D Raja Amid Row

The CPl secretary's remarks came after an election expenditure affidavit filed by the DMK revealed that it had donated Rs 15 crore each to its allies, the CPI and Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, and Rs 10 crore to the CPI(M).

Updated:September 26, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
Took Funds from DMK for Polls in Transparent Manner, Will Provide Details to EC, Says D Raja Amid Row
File photo of the Election Commission office.
New Delhi: CPI general secretary D Raja on Thursday admitted that his party had taken funds from the DMK ahead of the Lok Sabha elections but said the transfer of funds was done in a transparent manner and its details will be provided to the Election Commission.

His comments came after an election expenditure affidavit filed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) before the EC revealed that it had donated Rs 15 crore each to its allies, the CPI and Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, and Rs 10 crore to the CPI(M) during the last Parliamentary elections.

Raja conceded that his party had taken the funds from the DMK and said that it was part of coalition politics in Tamil Nadu.

"It is a fact that funds were taken by the party from DMK in Tamil Nadu. There is nothing unethical about it. Everything was transparent and through bank transfer. Everything will be clear when we submit out accounts to the EC. This is part of coalition politics in the state," he said.

Raja further said that the party had to work in 40 constituencies and in each, the coalition partners have to work for one another. He also claimed that the deal between the parties are in "writing" and in a "signed agreement".

On Monday, the CPI(M) had said that all donations and funds received during the period of the Lok Sabha elections have been reflected in the statement of election accounts submitted to the EC and that there was nothing unusual about them.

