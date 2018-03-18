English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Top Quotes From Rahul Gandhi's Speech at the 84th Plenary Session of Congress
Addressing the 84th Congress plenary session in New Delhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on BJP, RSS and the Narendra Modi government. On the second day of the Congress meet, he made a passionate and appeal to the Congress workers apart from slamming the BJP and RSS.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the plenary session. (Twitter/INCIndia)
Addressing the 84th Congress plenary session in New Delhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on BJP, RSS and the Narendra Modi government. On the second day of the Congress meet, he made a passionate appeal to the Congress workers apart from slamming the BJP and RSS.
Here are the highlights from his speech:
1. THE MAHABHARATA ANALOGY: Like the Kauravas, BJP & RSS are designed to fight for power. Like the Pandavas, the Congress is designed to fight for the truth, the Congress party is humble like the Pandavas.
2. PM WANTS US TO DO YOGA: When it’s important for the Prime Minister to speak, he goes silent. We in the Congress are the servants of people. There is no employment, farmers are dying and the PM asks us do Yoga in front of the India Gate.
3. BJP, VOICE OF RSS: BJP is the voice of one organisation (RSS) while Congress is the voice of the nation.
4. GANDHI & SAVARKAR: Gandhi spent 15 years in jail and died for the nation. But India must never forget that while our leader slept on the floor in jail Savarkar wrote a letter to the British begging for mercy and clemency.
5. UNEMPLOYMENT: We were the fastest growing economy in the world. But today millions of youth face unemployment.
6. DEMONETISATION A MISTAKE: They demonetised the nation’s currency, the world said it was a disaster, a mistake. They never accepted the mistake. Had it been the Congress, it would have admitted immediately that it was a mistake and worked to rectify it. We are human, we make mistakes but Modiji thinks he is a reincarnation of God, he can’t make mistakes.
7. RSS, AN INSTITUTION: We respect institutions of country. They want to finish it. They want only one institution to function, which is RSS. They want everything to come under the RSS.
8. CONGRESS WORKERS: The wall that stands between the Congress party leaders and a party workers is seen when someone drops down from a parachute and gets an election ticket while a hardworking party worker is told that no you don't have the money to get a party ticket. Some of you sitting here might not like what I am saying.
9. AMIT SHAH: They (people) will accept a man accused of murder as the President of the BJP, but they will never ever accept the same in the Congress Party because they hold Congress in the highest regard.
10. 3 MODIS: Nirav Modi shares the same name as our Prime Minister. He is the biggest fraud of India. Also, Lalit Modi, the most corrupt person of Indian cricket also shares the same with our Prime Minister. All the biggest corrupt people of our country share the same name with our PM Modi.
Also Watch
Here are the highlights from his speech:
1. THE MAHABHARATA ANALOGY: Like the Kauravas, BJP & RSS are designed to fight for power. Like the Pandavas, the Congress is designed to fight for the truth, the Congress party is humble like the Pandavas.
2. PM WANTS US TO DO YOGA: When it’s important for the Prime Minister to speak, he goes silent. We in the Congress are the servants of people. There is no employment, farmers are dying and the PM asks us do Yoga in front of the India Gate.
3. BJP, VOICE OF RSS: BJP is the voice of one organisation (RSS) while Congress is the voice of the nation.
4. GANDHI & SAVARKAR: Gandhi spent 15 years in jail and died for the nation. But India must never forget that while our leader slept on the floor in jail Savarkar wrote a letter to the British begging for mercy and clemency.
5. UNEMPLOYMENT: We were the fastest growing economy in the world. But today millions of youth face unemployment.
6. DEMONETISATION A MISTAKE: They demonetised the nation’s currency, the world said it was a disaster, a mistake. They never accepted the mistake. Had it been the Congress, it would have admitted immediately that it was a mistake and worked to rectify it. We are human, we make mistakes but Modiji thinks he is a reincarnation of God, he can’t make mistakes.
7. RSS, AN INSTITUTION: We respect institutions of country. They want to finish it. They want only one institution to function, which is RSS. They want everything to come under the RSS.
8. CONGRESS WORKERS: The wall that stands between the Congress party leaders and a party workers is seen when someone drops down from a parachute and gets an election ticket while a hardworking party worker is told that no you don't have the money to get a party ticket. Some of you sitting here might not like what I am saying.
9. AMIT SHAH: They (people) will accept a man accused of murder as the President of the BJP, but they will never ever accept the same in the Congress Party because they hold Congress in the highest regard.
10. 3 MODIS: Nirav Modi shares the same name as our Prime Minister. He is the biggest fraud of India. Also, Lalit Modi, the most corrupt person of Indian cricket also shares the same with our Prime Minister. All the biggest corrupt people of our country share the same name with our PM Modi.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Ireland vs Scotland
- Roger Federer Makes Best Start to Season, Aiming for Sixth Indian Wells Title
- Pero's Fresh & Vibrant Take On Autumn/Winter Style Wins Hearts At AIFW AW ‘18
- Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi
- India Joins In As World Prepares To Celebrate French Gastronomy On March 21