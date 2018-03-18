Top Quotes From Rahul Gandhi's Speech at the 84th Plenary Session of Congress

Addressing the 84th Congress plenary session in New Delhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on BJP, RSS and the Narendra Modi government. On the second day of the Congress meet, he made a passionate appeal to the Congress workers apart from slamming the BJP and RSS.1.Like the Kauravas, BJP & RSS are designed to fight for power. Like the Pandavas, the Congress is designed to fight for the truth, the Congress party is humble like the Pandavas.2.When it’s important for the Prime Minister to speak, he goes silent. We in the Congress are the servants of people. There is no employment, farmers are dying and the PM asks us do Yoga in front of the India Gate.3.BJP is the voice of one organisation (RSS) while Congress is the voice of the nation.4.Gandhi spent 15 years in jail and died for the nation. But India must never forget that while our leader slept on the floor in jail Savarkar wrote a letter to the British begging for mercy and clemency.5.We were the fastest growing economy in the world. But today millions of youth face unemployment.6.They demonetised the nation’s currency, the world said it was a disaster, a mistake. They never accepted the mistake. Had it been the Congress, it would have admitted immediately that it was a mistake and worked to rectify it. We are human, we make mistakes but Modiji thinks he is a reincarnation of God, he can’t make mistakes.7.We respect institutions of country. They want to finish it. They want only one institution to function, which is RSS. They want everything to come under the RSS.8.The wall that stands between the Congress party leaders and a party workers is seen when someone drops down from a parachute and gets an election ticket while a hardworking party worker is told that no you don't have the money to get a party ticket. Some of you sitting here might not like what I am saying.9.They (people) will accept a man accused of murder as the President of the BJP, but they will never ever accept the same in the Congress Party because they hold Congress in the highest regard.10.Nirav Modi shares the same name as our Prime Minister. He is the biggest fraud of India. Also, Lalit Modi, the most corrupt person of Indian cricket also shares the same with our Prime Minister. All the biggest corrupt people of our country share the same name with our PM Modi.