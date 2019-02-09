English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Top BJP Leaders Behind Attempts to Topple Karnataka Govt: Congress
The Congress also urged Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to take suo motu cognisance of claims that top BJP leaders can "manage" judiciary.
File photo of BS Yeddyurappa.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday alleged that top central BJP leaders were behind the move to topple the Karnataka government and said it would rake up the issue in Parliament next week.
Against the backdrop of an audio tape in which state BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa is purportedly trying to lure a JD(S) MLA with an offer of Rs 10 crore, the Congress also urged Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to take suo motu cognisance of claims that top BJP leaders can "manage" judiciary.
Addressing a press conference here, Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah were involved in attempts to topple the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka.
"The state government is being destabilised by the national government," Venugopal alleged.
"Since Yeddyurappa is heard saying that Amit Shah will manage judges, the CJI should take suo motu cognisance of attempts to defame the judiciary," Surjewala said.
He said the party will rake up the issue in Parliament on Monday. The Budget Session is presently on and would conclude on February 13.
The purported audio tape was made public by Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday.
Surjewala said the prime minister needs to reply as to how the BJP managed Rs 450 crore to "buy" 20 MLAs and allegedly "feed" the assembly speaker.
"Did the money come from the BJP, the PMO or elsewhere ... Which deal did it come from," he asked in an apparent reference to the Rafale jet deal. He asked whether anti-corruption laws would be applied on those behind alleged attempts to topple the government in Karnataka.
"Will the CBI and the ED raid Yeddyurappa? If not then it will become clear that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are behind (the alleged topple move) it," said Surjewala.
(with inputs from PTI)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Against the backdrop of an audio tape in which state BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa is purportedly trying to lure a JD(S) MLA with an offer of Rs 10 crore, the Congress also urged Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to take suo motu cognisance of claims that top BJP leaders can "manage" judiciary.
Addressing a press conference here, Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah were involved in attempts to topple the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka.
"The state government is being destabilised by the national government," Venugopal alleged.
KC Venugopal, Congress: Entire country is shocked by hearing the news from Karnataka y'day. Karnataka CM released audio clippings of deliberation of Yeddyurappa with one of the brother of JD(S) MLA revealing dirty politics of Modi ji & Amit Shah to destabilise the Karnataka govt. pic.twitter.com/Tb5qhRk6fo— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2019
"Since Yeddyurappa is heard saying that Amit Shah will manage judges, the CJI should take suo motu cognisance of attempts to defame the judiciary," Surjewala said.
He said the party will rake up the issue in Parliament on Monday. The Budget Session is presently on and would conclude on February 13.
Randeep Surjewala on audio clips released by Karnataka CM y'day: In what capacity is BJP Karnataka President & former CM discussing approaching SC judges to get the case right? Have Narendra Modi & Amit Shah given them such assurances? Has the SC become a 'jebi dukaan' of BJP? pic.twitter.com/rZRNIFVRVj— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2019
The purported audio tape was made public by Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday.
Surjewala said the prime minister needs to reply as to how the BJP managed Rs 450 crore to "buy" 20 MLAs and allegedly "feed" the assembly speaker.
"Did the money come from the BJP, the PMO or elsewhere ... Which deal did it come from," he asked in an apparent reference to the Rafale jet deal. He asked whether anti-corruption laws would be applied on those behind alleged attempts to topple the government in Karnataka.
"Will the CBI and the ED raid Yeddyurappa? If not then it will become clear that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are behind (the alleged topple move) it," said Surjewala.
(with inputs from PTI)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Another Priya Prakash Varrier Scene from Oru Adaar Love Goes Viral, See Here
- Woman Tried to Separate Two Fighting Dogs, One of Them Wasn't a Canine
- Lego Movie 2 Movie Review: It Suffers from A Convoluted Screenplay
- EA Sports Announces New Content for FIFA 19 as the UEFA Champions League Returns For Knockout Stages
- Australia School Bars Girl for Nose Piercing, Twitter Asks Sushma Swaraj to End 'Hindu Discrimination'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results