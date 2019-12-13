Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Top Congress Leaders Around the World to Hold 'Bharat Bachao' Rally Tomorrow

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra claimed that over 50,000 people from the city will take part in the protest.

PTI

Updated:December 13, 2019, 9:34 PM IST
Top Congress Leaders Around the World to Hold 'Bharat Bachao' Rally Tomorrow
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Congress leaders led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will participate in the 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Ramlila grounds on Saturday to highlight the "divisive and disruptive" policies of the BJP government.

Top party leaders will also address the rally and highlight the "failures" of the Modi government and its alleged attempt to divide the country and its people.

The party's Overseas Congress will join the Bharat Bachao Rally through demonstrations around the world. "Our message to save India from divisiveness, arrogance and incompetence will be spread worldwide," the Overseas Congress said.

Top Congress leaders including Ahmed Patel, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Avinash Pande visited the Ramlila grounds and made an assessment of the preparations for Saturday's 'Bharat Bachao' rally.

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra claimed that over 50,000 people from the city will take part in the protest. Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said lakhs of party workers and people from other parts of the country will attend the rally.

