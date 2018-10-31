Top Congress Leaders Meet to Select Candidates For MP, Rajasthan Assembly Polls

Top Congress leaders held a meeting on Wednesday to select the party's candidates for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. However, the party did not announce the name of any candidate.The party's central election committee, headed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, held separate discussions for selecting candidates for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.Top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, were part of the deliberations. State Congress presidents and senior leaders were also present during the discussions.While the meeting for selecting candidate for Rajasthan was held in the morning, that for Madhya Pradesh was held in the evening and continued till late night. Sources said another round of meeting will be held Thursday to finalise candidates for Rajasthan polls, amid differences between state leaders over candidates for various seats.While the Madhya Pradesh assembly election will be held on November 28, that in Rajasthan would be held on December 7. The results would be announced on December 11. The Congress is seeking to dislodge the BJP-led governments in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.