Top Congress Leaders to Discuss Covid-19, Lockdown Situation at CWC Meet on April 23

Top Congress leaders will deliberate on the current lockdown and COVID-19 situation on April 23 at a meeting of its working committee, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said on Monday.

This is the second time that the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the top decision making body of the party, is meeting within a month.

"A meeting of the CWC will be held on Thursday, 23rd April, at 10.30 am through video conferencing to discuss the current COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown situation," Venugopal said on Twitter.

"All CWC members, permanent and special invitees, CMs of Congress-ruled states will take part in the meeting," he said.