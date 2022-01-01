Top Cop Among Coimbatore Police Team in Scuffle With RSS Cadre, Sparks Tension

Workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh got into a brief standoff with the Coimbatore district police in Vilankurichi on Friday, raising tension in the area. The incident took place after some personnel attempted to forcibly send the members of the saffron group back into the private school, where the RSS was reportedly holding its ‘sakha’, to avoid a confrontation with Naam Tamilar Katchi cadre protesting outside the school.

The NTK, a Tamil Nationalist outfit, protested outside the school against the ‘sakha’. Police officers, including the Coimbatore District Commissioner of Police Jayachandran, were present outside the school gates in the morning to review security at the school. The standoff grew after the police force was disallowed from entering the school, according to sources.

This was after the Naam Tamilar Katchi outfit had announced that it would surround the school to protest against the meeting by the saffron party.

The video grab of the DCP locked, in close quarters, with members of the RSS in a standoffish situation went viral, raising questions about the state of law and order and preparedness of the police in dealing with provocative actions by different political sects in the state.

The Naam Tamilar Katchi cadre was arrested for their protest, and later let out on bail. The Peelamedu Police Station has registered a case against the RSS cadre under IPC sections provisioning laws against Unlawful Assembly, intent to riot, and other causes.

