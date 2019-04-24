English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Love for Mangoes, PM Ambition and Retirement: Top 5 Quotes from Modi's Interview With Akshay Kumar
From his cordial relations with the opposition to his love for mangoes, PM Modi talked about his personal life.
PM Modi in an interview with actor Akshay Kumar.
In a candid interview with actor Akshay Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened up about a range of lesser-known facts about himself. From his cordial relations with the opposition to his love for mangoes, PM Modi talked about his personal life.
Here are the top quotes from the interview:
1. I never thought I would become a Prime Minister. May be people with certain backgrounds have such aspirations, but a common person doesn’t have such big dreams. Even if I would have got a simple job, my mother would have distributed sweets to neighbours.
2. I wanted to join the army and serve my country. During the 1962 war I used to see soldiers boarding the train at Mehsana station. I was inspired by their sacrifices.
3. It may affect me during the elections, but I have to admit that Mamata Banerjee still gifts me kurtas.When Mamata Banerjee found out that Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gifted me Bengali sweets, she also started sending me those sweets.
4. I don’t get angry easily and it surprises a lot of people because getting angry is human nature. I have never found a reason to be angry with people whom I have to work with. I have been strict but that is different from being angry.
5. I have never thought anything about what I will do after my retirement.I have always worked and taken responsibility for something or the other. So I am sure that I will take up some mission for myself.
