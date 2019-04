Love for Mangoes, PM Ambition and Retirement: Top 5 Quotes from Modi's Interview With Akshay Kumar

In a candid interview with actor Akshay Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened up about a range of lesser-known facts about himself. From his cordial relations with the opposition to his love for mangoes, PM Modi talked about his personal life.Here are the top quotes from the interview:1. I never thought I would become a Prime Minister. May be people with certain backgrounds have such aspirations, but a common person doesn’t have such big dreams. Even if I would have got a simple job, my mother would have distributed sweets to neighbours.2. I wanted to join the army and serve my country. During the 1962 war I used to see soldiers boarding the train at Mehsana station. I was inspired by their sacrifices.3. It may affect me during the elections, but I have to admit that Mamata Banerjee still gifts me kurtas.When Mamata Banerjee found out that Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gifted me Bengali sweets, she also started sending me those sweets.4. I don’t get angry easily and it surprises a lot of people because getting angry is human nature. I have never found a reason to be angry with people whom I have to work with. I have been strict but that is different from being angry.5. I have never thought anything about what I will do after my retirement.I have always worked and taken responsibility for something or the other. So I am sure that I will take up some mission for myself.