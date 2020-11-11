Top Quotes from PM Modi's Address to BJP Workers after Bihar Assembly Election Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed party workers on Wednesday at the BJP headquarters in Delhi after the NDAs victory in Bihar Assembly elections, thanked citizens and voters for giving them the mandate once again. BJP chief JP Nadda and senior leaders Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh were among those who attended the event.

Here are the top quotes from Modi's address:

1. "I want to thank the people of the country, not because they made BJP win the polls across the states, but also because all of us enthusiastically participated in the festival of democracy. Elections may have taken place in a few places but yesterday the whole day the nation was watching it. I congratulate the whole country for making these elections a huge success. The people of India voted for BJP. People ensured that there was high polling even during COVID."

2. "No re-polling and peaceful conduct of voting were the distinctive features of the Bihar elections. Earlier there used to be news of booth capturing among others. Our democratic system is very strong and set an example for world by conducting peaceful and fully transparent polls."

3. "I congratulate every worker of NDA as well as their families for the success of their dedicated work and contribution in the elections. I want to congratulate BJP President JP Nadda for the victory in the polls."

3. "The process of elections is a proud moment for every Indian, keeping aside the results. I congratulate the people, the EC and the administration for clean elections across the country."

4. "In these election results, the BJP has got immense public support for NDA. For this, the number of congratulations to the lakhs of BJP and NDA activists is less. I heartily congratulate every worker and his family members."

5. "We started from two seats and two-room party office, today BJP is in every corner of the country...Now only those are coming to power who are working honestly while keeping in mind the vision for our country."

6. "The development of the country, the development of the state, is the biggest criterion today and it is going to be the basis of elections in the coming times. Those who do not understand, this time also their place has been confiscated. Today, the biggest reason for the affection that the country is showing on the Bharatiya Janata Party, the NDA, is that the BJP, the NDA has made the development of the country, the development of the people its paramount goal. We will do everything that takes the country forward."