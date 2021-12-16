Top Rung Should Contest Tough Seats, Demand Punjab Congress Leaders at Meeting Chaired by Sidhu

At the first meeting of the Congress election chaired by its state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday, the senior Punjab Congress leaders made their message clear to the top brass: Don’t give tickets to tainted leaders and make top leaders contest tough seats.

With the state unit leaders trying hard to put up a united front, the leaders demanded that those with tainted record and association with any kind of mafia, not be given tickets in the coming Assembly elections in Punjab. Apart from Sidhu, former Punjab congress chief Sunil Jakhar, CM Charanjit Channi and Punjab Affairs In charge Harish Choudhary were present in the meeting.

Leaders remarked that ignoring tainted leader would help the party in sending a positive message to the electorate and tide over anti-incumbency. Later, two resolutions were passed at the meeting which went on till late night. One, unanimously authorising party President Sonia Gandhi to take decisions pertaining to Punjab election and remembering former PM Indira Gandhi on Vijay Divas, celebrated for creation of Bangladesh.

Without directly mentioning the differences between CM Channi and Sidhu, leaders stressed on putting up a united front for the elections. Sources said that by authorising Sonia Gandhi to take call on Punjab affairs, leaders have now left it on her to pick the leader of the legislative party in case the party wins the elections.

Sources who attended the meeting said that working President Kuljit Nagra demanded that big leaders desirous of contesting should volunteer to contest on tough seats against heavyweights of other parties so as to send right signal right down to the party cadre.

The party has started accepting applications from ticket aspirants for the assembly elections till December 20.

Meanwhile, Ajay Makhan, Chairman of the screening committee on Punjab elections, also landed in the city to hold meeting with senior party leaders.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.