Tosham Election Results 2019 Live Updates (तोशाम): Kiran Chowdhry of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Tosham (तोशाम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhiwani district of Haryana and is part of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.73% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.21%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,88,030 eligible electors, of which 1,01,191 were male, 86,839 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 4,075 service voters had also registered to vote.

Tosham Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 24023 56.31% Kiran Choudhry LEADING BJP 12750 29.89% Shashi Ranjan Parmar JJP 2134 5.00% Sita Ram BSP 1708 4.00% Narender Lara BKP(J) 510 1.20% Sanjay Kumar INLD 356 0.83% Kamla Rani AAP 349 0.82% Pawan Hindustani IND 102 0.24% Ramakant Sharma SUCI(C) 93 0.22% Rohtash SWAI 76 0.18% Youdhvir Singh Ahlawat IND 65 0.15% Mangal Singh Khreta NOTA 65 0.15% Nota IND 64 0.15% Randhir Singh IND 64 0.15% Randhir Singh BMKP 63 0.15% Surender Singh IND 62 0.15% Jagbir Singh IND 45 0.11% Ashish IND 36 0.08% Rajnish Kumar PPI(D) 33 0.08% Suresh Kumar LKSK(P) 25 0.06% Mani Ram Saroha IND 24 0.06% Rakesh Kumar BMHP 13 0.03% Rajesh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,85,970 eligible electors, of which 99,924 were male, 86,046 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 4,075 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,58,501.

Tosham has an elector sex ratio of 858.17.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Kiran Choudhry of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 19741 votes which was 13.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.46% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kiran Choudhary of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 46107 votes which was 42.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 57.63% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 58. Tosham Assembly segment of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 24 contestants and in 2009 elections 19 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 70%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 81.39%, while it was 68.19 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -11.39%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 239 polling stations in 58. Tosham constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 201.

Extent: 58. Tosham constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhiwani district of Haryana: KCs Bhiwani lohar and Jui Kalan of Bhiwani Tehsil and Tosham Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Tosham is: 28.7782 75.8932.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Tosham results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.