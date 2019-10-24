Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Tosham Election Results 2019 Live Updates (तोशाम): Kiran Chowdhry of Congress Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tosham (तोशाम) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:59 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
INC
Kiran Choudhry
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Tosham Election Results 2019 Live Updates (तोशाम): Kiran Chowdhry of Congress Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Tosham (तोशाम) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Tosham (तोशाम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhiwani district of Haryana and is part of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.73% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.21%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,88,030 eligible electors, of which 1,01,191 were male, 86,839 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 4,075 service voters had also registered to vote.

Tosham Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
24023
56.31%
Kiran Choudhry
BJP
12750
29.89%
Shashi Ranjan Parmar
JJP
2134
5.00%
Sita Ram
BSP
1708
4.00%
Narender Lara
BKP(J)
510
1.20%
Sanjay Kumar
INLD
356
0.83%
Kamla Rani
AAP
349
0.82%
Pawan Hindustani
IND
102
0.24%
Ramakant Sharma
SUCI(C)
93
0.22%
Rohtash
SWAI
76
0.18%
Youdhvir Singh Ahlawat
IND
65
0.15%
Mangal Singh Khreta
NOTA
65
0.15%
Nota
IND
64
0.15%
Randhir Singh
IND
64
0.15%
Randhir Singh
BMKP
63
0.15%
Surender Singh
IND
62
0.15%
Jagbir Singh
IND
45
0.11%
Ashish
IND
36
0.08%
Rajnish Kumar
PPI(D)
33
0.08%
Suresh Kumar
LKSK(P)
25
0.06%
Mani Ram Saroha
IND
24
0.06%
Rakesh Kumar
BMHP
13
0.03%
Rajesh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,85,970 eligible electors, of which 99,924 were male, 86,046 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 4,075 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,58,501.

Tosham has an elector sex ratio of 858.17.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Kiran Choudhry of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 19741 votes which was 13.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.46% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kiran Choudhary of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 46107 votes which was 42.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 57.63% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 58. Tosham Assembly segment of Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency. Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 24 contestants and in 2009 elections 19 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 70%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 81.39%, while it was 68.19 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -11.39%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 239 polling stations in 58. Tosham constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 201.

Extent: 58. Tosham constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhiwani district of Haryana: KCs Bhiwani lohar and Jui Kalan of Bhiwani Tehsil and Tosham Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Tosham is: 28.7782 75.8932.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Tosham results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram