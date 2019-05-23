English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
"Tote Tote" Fame Singer Hans Raj Gets 3rd Time Lucky in Politics; Set to Win North West Delhi
Hans Raj made his political debut with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and contested the Lok Sabha elections from Jalandhar in 2009, but faced defeat.
File photo of Hans Raj Hans
New Delhi: Leading by a record margin of over 5.5 lakh votes, singer-turned-politician Hans Raj Hans is all set to get third time lucky in his political career and is poised to clinch the North West Delhi seat.
Hans made his political debut with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and contested the Lok Sabha elections from Jalandhar in 2009, but faced defeat.
He later shifted his allegiance to Congress but quit the party after his name was dropped at the eleventh hour in favour of former Punjab Congress chief Shamsher Singh Dullo for Rajya Sabha.
"I have always been overwhelmed with the response I got from public as an artist. I am glad the same has happened with me as a politician too. The Modi wave certainly helped as people have faith in his leadership and the work done by his government," he told PTI.
If Hans's victory is spectacular, his nomination was no less dramatic. He was named the party candidate from the seat barely few hours before the deadline for filing of nomination process ended.
The Padma Shree awardee, who loves to be known as a Sufi and a 'fakir', emerged as a surprise candidate on the North West Delhi seat, dislodging sitting BJP MP Udit Raj as official party candidate, forcing the latter to rebel and join the Congress.
Locked in a triangular contest with AAP's Gugan Singh and Congress' Rajesh Lilothia, Hans was branded as an "outsider" in the constituency by the opposition parties. He, however, had dismissed the outsider tag as reflection of opposition's "insecurity".
"Dubbing me as an outsider reflects opposition candidates' insecurity. I have a temporary residence here, I will have permanent accommodation soon. I am no stranger to this part of the city, I have frequented it performing as a singer," he had told PTI in an interview earlier.
Popular for his famous "dil tote tote ho gaya" number, Hans had also used his songs during campaigning to woo the voters.
The 57-year-old Sufi singer was also at the centre of controversy ahead of elections when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that he had converted to Islam in 2014 and claimed that he cannot contest the election from North West Delhi as the seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC).
Northwest Delhi, had the least number of candidates in the fray in Delhi with only 10 persons testing electoral waters and maximum number of voters.
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
