'Towards The Goal!': Rahul Gandhi Seen Playing Football During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana | WATCH

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on over 3,570 km padyatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, on Saturday was seen playing football during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana.

Donning a t-shirt, the Wayanad MP was seen playing with a football on the street while walking during the padyatra. As he was proceeding ahead, he was passing the ball to another participant and they kept kicking the ball pushing it ahead.

The Telangana leg of the foot march began on October 24 and will end on November 7 before entering Maharashtra.

The Wayanad MP has been meeting intellectuals, leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors, during the party campaign in the state. He was also seen sprinting with party leaders. Earlier this week, he was seen literally whipping himself as part of a local tradition in Telangana.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before entering Telangana last week.

The Telangana state Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.

Several political leaders have joined Rahul Gandhi during the yatra in the past. Some names including Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, KC Venugopal, Siddaramiah, DK Shivakumar and Kanhaiya Kumar among several others.

Several Chief Ministers who have attended the Bharat Jodo Yatra include Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

The yatra is scheduled to reach Madnur Naka at Deglur in Maharashtra’s Nanded district from neighbouring Telangana at 7 pm on November 7.

“Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies during the yatra in Maharashtra. He will address the first rally on November 10 in Nanded district, while the second one will be held on November 18 at Shegaon in Buldhana district,” senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, who is the state coordinator for the yatra, said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress’s mass contact initiative, will traverse through 15 Assembly and 6 parliamentary constituencies in the state during its 14-day sojourn. It will cover a distance of 382 kms across five districts before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

(With PTI inputs)

