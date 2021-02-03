Traders Who Default on Payments Will Be Slapped With Court Cases, Auction of Property, Says Shivraj Govt

Bhopal: Amid the Centre-farmers standoff over three the farm laws, the Shivraj Chauhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has said that traders buying crops and not making payments will be thrown in jails.

The MP government has already acted against several trading firms over non-payment of dues to farmers after crop procurement outside mandis.

Among some stringent actions, district administration in Gwalior had in December 2020 had auctioned the assets of a trader who had defaulted on payments of several farmers after buying crops from them.

On Saturday, the Shivraj government transferred Rs 400 crore to around 20 lakh farmers as part of the state’s contribution to the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

On Tuesday, Chouhan in a video conferencing ordered that properties of the said persons should be auctioned and payments be made to farmers, in case anyone buys crops and declines to release payments.

He also told district collectors that those guilty of the offence should be dealt with criminal cases. The chief minister also ordered collectors to get such cases, if any, verified in their jurisdictions so that proper action could be taken in time in case of non-payments.

Under the new farm laws, traders outside mandis are allowed to buy crops but in many cases, the they have failed to make payments on time. The district administration has several times in the past taken cognizance of the complaints and also penalised the guilty firms.

Chouhan was quick to pay crop insurance dues soon after coming to power in Madhya Pradesh. He has remained a staunch supporter of the laws, stating that these provisions will help grow farmers’ income in the country.