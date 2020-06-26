Tragedy When Protectors Turn Oppressors: Rahul Gandhi over 'Custodial Death' of TN Trader & Son

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the death of a trader and his son in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district after being allegedly beaten up by police, and said it is a tragedy when protectors turn into oppressors.

P Jayaraj and his son Fennix, arrested for violating lockdown norms over business hours of their mobile phone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti, with the relatives alleging that they were severely thrashed at a police station by police personnel.

"Police brutality is a terrible crime. It's a tragedy when our protectors turn into oppressors," Gandhi said in a tweet. "I offer my condolences to the family of the victims and appeal to the government to ensure justice for Jeyaraj and Fenix."

The incident has triggered a furore in the state, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors.